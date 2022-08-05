Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK drought: are farmers facing the crop failures of 1976 all over again?

By Tim Hess, Professor of Water and Food Systems, Cranfield University
Ian Holman, Professor of Integrated Land and Water Management and Head of the Centre for Water, Environment and Development, Cranfield University
July 2022 was the driest July in England since 1935. Combined with record breaking temperatures, we are hearing talk of a drought comparable to the great drought of 1976, with fears of disruptions to public water supply and poor crop yields, especially for fruit and vegetables. But not…The Conversation


