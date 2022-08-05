Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bladed 'Ninja' missile used to kill al-Qaida leader is part of a scary new generation of unregulated weapons

By Peter Lee, Professor of Applied Ethics and Director, Security and Risk Research, University of Portsmouth
The recent killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri by CIA drone strike was the latest US response to 9/11. Politically, it amplified existing distrust between US leaders and the Taliban government in Afghanistan. The killing also exposed compromises in the


© The Conversation -


