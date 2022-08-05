Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka’s Economic Crisis and the IMF

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan anti-government protesters call for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation,  Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 29, 2022. © 2022 Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto via AP Sri Lanka’s economic turmoil has become a full-blown political crisis and humanitarian emergency. The government defaulted on its debt in May, for the first time in its history, after years of economic mismanagement that has enriched a small number of elites and emptied the public coffers. Since then, protesters have driven President Gotabaya Rajapaksafrom power, demanding an end to the corruption…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


