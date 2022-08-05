Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After Trump, Christian nationalist ideas are going mainstream – despite a history of violence

By Samuel Perry, Associate Professor, Baylor University
Distrust of government blended with strains of Christian fundamentalism can produce a violent form of Christian nationalism, a scholar explains.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


