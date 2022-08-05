The US is revisiting its trade relations with African countries: key issues on the table
By Kefa M. Otiso, Professor of Geography, Bowling Green State University
Francis Owusu, Professor and the Chair of the Department of Community and Regional Planning, Iowa State University
Last year, the US’s Biden administration announced plans to increase two-way trade and investment between the US and Africa. The starting point was a revamp of the Trump-era “Prosper Africa initiative”. As American secretary of state Antony Blinken visits three African nations – South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda – Kefa Otiso and Francis Owusu provide insights into US-Africa trade relations and what’s being planned to improve them.
© The Conversation
