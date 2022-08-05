Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'Biloela' Tamil family finally gets permanent residency

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Tamil “Biloela” family has been granted permanent residency by the Albanese government.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles announced on Friday he had used his ministerial power to intervene to give visas to the family to allow them to stay permanently.

For the Nadesalingam family, whose cause was taken up by the Biloela community where they had settled, it is the end of a battle that involved years of detention, including on Christmas Island, court action and uncertainty.

The parents came to Australia separately by boat, met and married here, and their two…The Conversation


