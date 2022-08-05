Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Martha Karua is taking centre stage in Kenya's elections: what it means for women in politics

By Emma Elfversson, Associate professor, Uppsala University
Kristine Höglund, Professor of Peace and Conflict Research, Uppsala University
For the first time in Kenya’s history, a female candidate joins the centre stage in one of the main political coalitions in the country’s August 2022 elections. It is unprecedented for large political blocs with a real chance of winning a Kenyan election to have a woman as a running mate.

In May, veteran politician Martha Karua was announced as the deputy presidential candidate for the Azimio la Umoja alliance led by Raila Odinga.

Karua’s…The Conversation


