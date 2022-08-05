Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
'I left with the kids and ended up homeless with them': the nightmare of housing wait lists for people fleeing domestic violence

By Alan Morris, Professor, Institute for Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
Catherine Robinson, Associate Professor in Housing and Communities, University of Tasmania
Jan Idle, Research Officer, Institute for Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
Domestic violence is a leading cause of homelessness. The stories of women who had to flee their homes make it clear the dire shortage of social housing leaves them with nowhere to go.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


