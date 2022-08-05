The length of Earth's days has been mysteriously increasing, and scientists don't know why
By Matt King, Director of the ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science, University of Tasmania
Christopher Watson, Senior Lecturer, School of Geography, Planning, and Spatial Sciences, University of Tasmania
Atomic clocks, combined with precise astronomical measurements, have revealed that the length of a day is suddenly getting longer, and scientists don’t know why.
This has critical impacts not just on our timekeeping, but also things like GPS and other technologies that govern our modern life.
Over the past few decades, Earth’s rotation around its axis – which determines how long a day is – has been speeding up. This trend has been making our days shorter; in fact, in June 2022 we set a…
- Friday, August 5, 2022