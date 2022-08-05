Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Brittney Griner's sentence is in line with Russia's strict drug penalties – but how long she serves will be decided outside the courtroom

By William E. Butler, Distinguished Professor of Law, Penn State
US basketball star was handed a nine-year sentence after being found in possession of cannabis oil. By Western standards, that may seem severe, but it is in line with Russian jurisprudence.The Conversation


