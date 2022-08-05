Tolerance.ca
A wet spring: what is a 'negative Indian Ocean Dipole' and why does it mean more rain for Australia's east?

By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
The Bureau of Meteorology recently announced a negative Indian Ocean Dipole event is underway.

But what does that mean and how does it affect Australia’s weather? Will we get a reprieve from the flooding rains of recent months?

For many places across the east coast, the answer is no. Spring won’t bring a clean break from this year’s very wet winter.

Read more: Why…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


