Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How 'bad credit' lender Cigno has dodged ASIC's grasp

By Lucinda O'Brien, Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Ian Ramsay, Emeritus Professor, Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne
Paul Ali, Associate professor, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Cigno is exactly the sort of business the Australian Securities and Investments Commission had in mind when it asked for stronger powers to ban the sale of harmful financial products.

Cigno offers short-term loans (commonly called payday loans) of as little as $50 to people with what it calls “bad credit”. Its customers reportedly include disability…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New Zealand's plan to eliminate HIV transmission ignores deepening inequities in health outcomes for Māori women
~ Cancelled culture comes back: the Edinburgh Festival turns 75, alive and well after two years of pandemic disruption
~ Curious Kids: what is the apex predator of the world?
~ Friday essay: a slave state - how blackbirding in colonial Australia created a legacy of racism
~ Why Papua New Guinea urgently needs to elect more women to parliament
~ 'This is like banging our heads against the wall': why a move to outsource lesson planning has NSW teachers hopping mad
~ 'Brain fingerprinting' of adolescents might be able to predict mental health problems down the line
~ Monkeypox vaccines: A virologist answers 6 questions about how they work, who can get them and how well they prevent infection
~ Business can no longer ignore extreme heat events – it’s becoming a danger to the bottom line
~ Libraries in the U.S. and Canada are changing how they refer to Indigenous Peoples
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter