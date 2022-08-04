Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cancelled culture comes back: the Edinburgh Festival turns 75, alive and well after two years of pandemic disruption

By Sarah Thomasson, Lecturer in Theatre, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The survival of the Edinburgh International Festival, and others like it around the world, is testament to ingenuity of organisers and performers. But there’s no substitute for the live experience.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


