Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyoncé has helped usher in a renaissance for African artists

By James Chikomborero Paradza, Doctor of Music Candidate, University of Pretoria
Share this article
Beyoncé has released her seventh solo studio album, titled Renaissance (2022). The album, an event in global popular culture, is the first of a three-part project by the US artist. Her previous outing, the visual album Black is King (2020), collaborated with a host of African…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Handwritten diaries may feel old fashioned, but they offer insights that digital diaries just can’t match
~ Rape is endemic in South Africa. Why the ANC government keeps missing the mark
~ US secretary of state Antony Blinken's visit aims to reset relations with South Africa
~ Patriarchy persists in Nigeria -- and men aren't the only ones who keep it that way
~ Kenya election 2022: the candidates, issues and role of money in a fierce contest
~ Taiwan: Beijing reacts to Pelosi's visit with live-fire exercises prompting fears of escalation
~ Taiwan dominates the world’s supply of computer chips – no wonder the US is worried
~ Another new high for drug deaths in England and Wales – here's what needs to change
~ Beyoncé is cutting a sample of Milkshake out of her new song – but not because she 'stole' it
~ DNA test kits are changing donor-conceived families
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter