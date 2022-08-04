Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Patriarchy persists in Nigeria -- and men aren't the only ones who keep it that way

By Egodi Uchendu, Professor (of History and International Studies), University of Nigeria
Chrisland Schools on Victoria Island in Lagos was recently in the news for the wrong reasons. Nigerian newspapers – and some further afield – carried the story of an incident in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, during the World School Games in March 2022. There were allegations of drug use, pornography and sex by under-aged children – four boys and a girl – representing their school in the games. The students allegedly had sex and it was recorded.…The Conversation


