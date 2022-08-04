Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya election 2022: the candidates, issues and role of money in a fierce contest

By Julius Maina, Regional Editor East Africa
Moina Spooner, Assistant Editor
Kenyans are gearing up for an important general election in August 9, 2022, which brings to an end President Uhuru Kenyatta’s turbulent two terms terms.

It will be the country’s seventh general election since the resumption of multiparty electoral democracy 30 years ago. And it’s the third under the 2010 constitution. The progressive constitution was part of reforms designed to address political animosities that ignited deadly election violence in 2007.

With a population of 48 million, Kenya has 22 million registered voters. Nearly 40% of these are young voters. Voters…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


