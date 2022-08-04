Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another new high for drug deaths in England and Wales – here's what needs to change

By Ian Hamilton, Associate Professor of Addiction, University of York
Alex Stevens, Professor in Criminal Justice and Faculty Director of Public Engagement, University of Kent
Niamh Eastwood, Associate Member of the Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, Middlesex University, Middlesex University
Share this article
Drug-related deaths in England and Wales have been rising year on year for the past decade. The latest data shows another distressing increase. Drug-related deaths rose more than 6% to a new record of 4,859 deaths in 2021.

Some 3,060 of these deaths were related…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Handwritten diaries may feel old fashioned, but they offer insights that digital diaries just can’t match
~ Rape is endemic in South Africa. Why the ANC government keeps missing the mark
~ US secretary of state Antony Blinken's visit aims to reset relations with South Africa
~ Beyoncé has helped usher in a renaissance for African artists
~ Patriarchy persists in Nigeria -- and men aren't the only ones who keep it that way
~ Kenya election 2022: the candidates, issues and role of money in a fierce contest
~ Taiwan: Beijing reacts to Pelosi's visit with live-fire exercises prompting fears of escalation
~ Taiwan dominates the world’s supply of computer chips – no wonder the US is worried
~ Beyoncé is cutting a sample of Milkshake out of her new song – but not because she 'stole' it
~ DNA test kits are changing donor-conceived families
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter