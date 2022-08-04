Tolerance.ca
Beyoncé is cutting a sample of Milkshake out of her new song – but not because she 'stole' it

By Hayleigh Bosher, Senior Lecturer in Intellectual Property Law, Brunel University London
There was lot of excitement leading up to Beyoncé’s album Rennaissance, which was leaked two days before it release. Maybe it could have done with a bit more time, as two songs are set to be rerecorded and released. The song Heated will have ableist language removed from it, while the song Energy will be rerecorded without one of the samples on which it is built.

This second change has been…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


