Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DNA test kits are changing donor-conceived families

By Turi King, Professor of Genetics and Public Engagement, University of Leicester
Share this article
Taking a DNA test kit sounds like harmless fun but some people end up getting more than they bargained for.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Handwritten diaries may feel old fashioned, but they offer insights that digital diaries just can’t match
~ Rape is endemic in South Africa. Why the ANC government keeps missing the mark
~ US secretary of state Antony Blinken's visit aims to reset relations with South Africa
~ Beyoncé has helped usher in a renaissance for African artists
~ Patriarchy persists in Nigeria -- and men aren't the only ones who keep it that way
~ Kenya election 2022: the candidates, issues and role of money in a fierce contest
~ Taiwan: Beijing reacts to Pelosi's visit with live-fire exercises prompting fears of escalation
~ Taiwan dominates the world’s supply of computer chips – no wonder the US is worried
~ Another new high for drug deaths in England and Wales – here's what needs to change
~ Beyoncé is cutting a sample of Milkshake out of her new song – but not because she 'stole' it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter