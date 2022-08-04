Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Girls should get the chance to play football at school – but PE needs a major rehaul for all students

By Shrehan Lynch, Senior Lecturer in Initial Teacher Education, University of East London
Share this article
After England’s win at Euro 2022, many women, including the Lionesses themselves, have commented on the lack of football in their time at school. In fact, England Football, part of the Football Association, recently reported that only 44% of secondary schools in England offer equal football coaching to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Handwritten diaries may feel old fashioned, but they offer insights that digital diaries just can’t match
~ Rape is endemic in South Africa. Why the ANC government keeps missing the mark
~ US secretary of state Antony Blinken's visit aims to reset relations with South Africa
~ Beyoncé has helped usher in a renaissance for African artists
~ Patriarchy persists in Nigeria -- and men aren't the only ones who keep it that way
~ Kenya election 2022: the candidates, issues and role of money in a fierce contest
~ Taiwan: Beijing reacts to Pelosi's visit with live-fire exercises prompting fears of escalation
~ Taiwan dominates the world’s supply of computer chips – no wonder the US is worried
~ Another new high for drug deaths in England and Wales – here's what needs to change
~ Beyoncé is cutting a sample of Milkshake out of her new song – but not because she 'stole' it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter