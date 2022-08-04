Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why have so few women won the Leacock prize for comedy?

By Sean Zwagerman, Associate Professor, Department of English, Simon Fraser University
Diana Solomon, Associate Professor of English, Simon Fraser University
After winning the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour in 1996 for Letters from the Country, journalist and humourist Marsha Boulton proudly declared in an interview with the Vancouver Sun: “This means I really am a funny woman and women in Canada are funny people, and we can write humour just as well as men can.”

Boulton was right to feel honoured, as she was in exclusive company. And as a woman writing humour, even…The Conversation


