Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Crossing the US-Mexico border is deadlier than ever for migrants – here's why

By Joseph Nevins, Professor of Geography, Vassar College
Share this article
A 1994 US policy was supposed to deter migration by securing popular access points. Instead, it drives people to enter the US by more hazardous means, such as being crammed in hot tractor-trailers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Government win on climate legislation leaves opposition looking like a stranded asset
~ Fast fashion: why your online returns may end up in landfill – and what can be done about it
~ Handwriting a diary may feel old fashioned, but it offers insights that digital diaries just can’t match
~ Atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki left survivors wrestling with spiritual questions – here's how Buddhists and Catholics responded
~ Who benefits from renewable energy subsidies? In Texas, it's often fossil fuel companies that are fighting clean energy elsewhere
~ What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them
~ The US government’s call for deep nicotine reduction in cigarettes could save millions of lives – an expert who studies tobacco addiction explains
~ China has a new global development initiative, but who will actually benefit from it?
~ Inflation rates are rising in the US – an economist explains why
~ Illuminating the brain one neuron and synapse at a time – 5 essential reads about how researchers are using new tools to map its structure and function
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter