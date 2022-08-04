Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Grattan on Friday: Government win on climate legislation leaves opposition looking like a stranded asset
~ Fast fashion: why your online returns may end up in landfill – and what can be done about it
~ Handwriting a diary may feel old fashioned, but it offers insights that digital diaries just can’t match
~ Atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki left survivors wrestling with spiritual questions – here's how Buddhists and Catholics responded
~ Who benefits from renewable energy subsidies? In Texas, it's often fossil fuel companies that are fighting clean energy elsewhere
~ What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them
~ The US government’s call for deep nicotine reduction in cigarettes could save millions of lives – an expert who studies tobacco addiction explains
~ China has a new global development initiative, but who will actually benefit from it?
~ Inflation rates are rising in the US – an economist explains why
~ Illuminating the brain one neuron and synapse at a time – 5 essential reads about how researchers are using new tools to map its structure and function
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter