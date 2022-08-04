Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Economic Crisis Underlies Mass Hunger

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Afghans waiting in lines to receive emergency assistance from the World Food Program (WFP) in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 3, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Bram Janssen (Washington, DC) – Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis cannot be effectively addressed unless the United States and other governments ease restrictions on the country’s banking sector to facilitate legitimate economic activity and humanitarian aid, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch issued an updated question-and-answer document outlining the economic crisis and steps to overcome it. The US and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The plastic crisis has deep corporate roots: to protect our planet, they need to be exposed
~ UK interest rate rise: what the Bank of England's historic hike means for your money
~ Australia secures 450,000 new monkeypox vaccines. What are they and who can have them?
~ Government win on climate legislation leaves opposition looking like a stranded asset
~ Don't fall for the snake oil claims of 'structured water'. A chemist explains why it's nonsense
~ Avoiding a gas shortage is one thing, but what's needed is action on prices
~ Why 'political will' isn't the magic bullet that can fix South Africa's energy crisis
~ Racism in South Africa: why the ANC has failed to dismantle patterns of white privilege
~ Establishing a Voice to Parliament could be an opportunity for Indigenous Nation Building. Here's what that means
~ Ukraine: Ukrainian fighting tactics endanger civilians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter