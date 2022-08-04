Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'I am Country, and Country is me!' Indigenous ways of teaching could be beneficial for all children

By Benjamin Wilson, Associate Professor, University of Canberra
David Spillman, Assistant Professor - Teacher Education, University of Canberra
First Nations peoples have known for a long time they come from the land. There is potential for others to learn and appreciate their connection to Country as a way to better care for our planet.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


