How mates and grey corruption rig the political game
By Cameron Murray, Research Fellow - Henry Halloran Trust, University of Sydney
Paul Frijters, Co-Director, Wellbeing Program, London School of Economics and Political Science
If you were a powerful politician, there is a good chance you would make decisions that favour your mates.
How do we know you might behave in this way? We set up a computer game to see whether everyday people get seduced into favouring their mates at the expense of others.
The experiment involved over 600 university students. As in politics, they could choose to allocate resources most productively for the group…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 3rd 2022