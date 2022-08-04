Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How mates and grey corruption rig the political game

By Cameron Murray, Research Fellow - Henry Halloran Trust, University of Sydney
Paul Frijters, Co-Director, Wellbeing Program, London School of Economics and Political Science
Share this article
If you were a powerful politician, there is a good chance you would make decisions that favour your mates.

How do we know you might behave in this way? We set up a computer game to see whether everyday people get seduced into favouring their mates at the expense of others.

The experiment involved over 600 university students. As in politics, they could choose to allocate resources most productively for the group…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Establishing a Voice to Parliament could be an opportunity for Indigenous Nation Building. Here's what that means
~ Ukraine: Ukrainian fighting tactics endanger civilians
~ 'I am Country, and Country is me!' Indigenous ways of teaching could be beneficial for all children
~ Is it ethical to allow soldiers to take performance enhancing drugs such as steroids?
~ More than ever, it’s time to upgrade the Sydney–Melbourne railway
~ Dutch Decision Helps Protect EU’s Syrian Asylum Seekers
~ More investment in literacy skills is needed if NZ is serious about ending persistent disparities for Pasifika students
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tom Calma on the Indigenous Voice to parliament
~ Why do some people who take Paxlovid for COVID get 'rebound' symptoms? Or test positive again, like President Biden?
~ 'Decolonising' classrooms could help keep First Nations kids in school and away from police
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter