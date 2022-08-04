Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is it ethical to allow soldiers to take performance enhancing drugs such as steroids?

By Katinka van de Ven, Senior Lecturer, Centre for Rural Criminology, HASSE, University of New England & Visiting Fellow, Drug Policy Modelling Program, SPRC, University of New South Wales, University of New England
Adrian Walsh, Professor of Philosophy and Political Theory, University of New England
Just like armour protects soldiers’ bodies, steroids do too. There’s no reason to believe steroid use by the military is unethical, but further studies are needed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


