Is it ethical to allow soldiers to take performance enhancing drugs such as steroids?
By Katinka van de Ven, Senior Lecturer, Centre for Rural Criminology, HASSE, University of New England & Visiting Fellow, Drug Policy Modelling Program, SPRC, University of New South Wales, University of New England
Adrian Walsh, Professor of Philosophy and Political Theory, University of New England
Just like armour protects soldiers’ bodies, steroids do too. There’s no reason to believe steroid use by the military is unethical, but further studies are needed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 3rd 2022