Dutch Decision Helps Protect EU’s Syrian Asylum Seekers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protest by the Irish-Syria Solidarity Movement outside the Danish Embassy on June 4, 2021, in Dublin, Ireland. © 2021 Artur Widak/NurPhoto via AP Denmark’s controversial move to designate parts of Syria ‘safe’, thereby opening the door for the potential return of hundreds of Syrian refugees, is losing ground. The intervention comes by way of the Netherlands’ Council of State ruling on July 2 that Syrian asylum seekers in the Netherlands cannot be automatically transferred to Denmark under the European Union’s “Dublin” arrangement concluded that it cannot be assumed…


© Human Rights Watch -


