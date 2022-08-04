Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Ukrainian fighting tactics endanger civilians

By Amnesty International
Military bases set up in residential areas including schools and hospitals  Attacks launched from populated civilian areas Such violations in no way justify Russia’s indiscriminate attacks, which have killed and injured countless civilians Ukrainian forces have put civilians in harm’s way by establishing bases and operating weapons systems in populated residential areas, including in schools […] The post Ukraine: Ukrainian fighting tactics endanger civilians appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


