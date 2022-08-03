Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan's Old Enough and Australia's Bluey remind us our kids are no longer ‘free range’ – but we can remake our neighbourhoods

By Rebecca Clements, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Faculty of Architecture, Building and Planning, University of Sydney
Elizabeth Taylor, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning & Design, Monash University
Hulya Gilbert, Lecturer in Planning and Human Geography, La Trobe University
Share this article
Seeing Japanese parents send toddlers out on their own to do errands has shocked viewers. But not that long ago our neighbourhoods were also child-friendly, and we can make them so again.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How the St. Lawrence Seaway will continue to become more important to Québec's economy
~ Where are all the ants? World-first ‘treasure map’ reveals hotspots for rare species
~ Would Carlotta, Australia’s most celebrated drag queen, have made it on RuPaul’s Drag Race?
~ This surgical procedure to impregnate greyhounds in Australia is a major animal welfare issue
~ Jane Goodall joins Barbie’s ‘inspiring women’ series: the strange evolution of an iconic doll
~ If Australian schools want to improve student discipline, they need to address these 5 issues
~ 4 ways we can recover from the loneliness of the COVID pandemic
~ Inflation isn't the 6.1% they say it is – for many of us, it is much lower
~ Physician heal thyself? After 4 years of treatment for stage 4 cancer I just wanted some encouraging words from my oncologist
~ It's hard to challenge someone's false beliefs because their ideas come from social networks, not facts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter