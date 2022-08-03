Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Beijing Eats Bitter Fruit of its Own Propaganda

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, left, speaks with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she prepares to leave Taipei, August 3, 2022. © 2022 Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP “F***, she got off the plane!” a man in China yells, as he smashes chairs in a video posted on the popular Chinese microblog platform Weibo. “She” refers to Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of United States House of Representatives. The man is upset that the Chinese government allowed her plane to land in Taiwan instead of shooting it down. Chinese social media is awash with similar videos…


© Human Rights Watch -


