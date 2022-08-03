Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s international disaster responders have skills and experience that could be deployed in emergencies here at home

By Lynda Redwood-Campbell, Professor of Family Medicine, Global health Lead, Humanitarian and disaster response expertise, McMaster University
Responding to international emergencies following natural disasters gives health-care workers knowledge and skills that are crucial in a crisis. They are uniquely prepared for the unpredictable conditions that follow disasters.

In Haiti after the disastrous 2010 earthquake, I was working as a physician with a medical team from the International Federation of the Red Cross. When a young woman joined us for hospital rounds one day, I noticed her Canadian accent.

