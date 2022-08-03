Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan Peele’s 'Nope' shines spotlight on animal work in entertainment

By Kendra Coulter, Professor, Management and Organizational Studies, Huron University College, Western University
It is a horse named Ghost who first signals that something is awry in the sky in Jordan Peele’s latest visually and thematically ambitious film Nope. OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) is the head wrangler of Heywood Hollywood Horses, an intergenerational, Black-owned and now struggling ranch that specializes in training horses for the big screen.

But it is his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) who notices that Ghost, one of their family’s veteran equine actors, is unexpectedly standing in an outdoor pen staring out into…The Conversation


