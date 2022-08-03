Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Marilyn Monroe: why are we still obsessed 60 years after her death?

By Freya Jarman, Reader in the Department of Music, University of Liverpool
Share this article
For some, death can be a smart career move. Quite how smart a move depends a lot on who you are and how you die. As we approach the 60th anniversary of the death of Marilyn Monroe, we can learn a few lessons about the art and implications of dying a huge public personality.

As with any icon, the brand of Marilyn Monroe far transcends Marilyn Monroe the person, and even more so Norma Jeane Mortenson, as she was until 1946. The Wikipedia page “Marilyn…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID: how careful do I still need to be around older and vulnerable family members?
~ What ethical standards should we hold politicians to? A philosopher explains two different approaches
~ Afghanistan: assassination of al-Qaida chief reveals tensions at the top of the Taliban
~ The US and Rwanda: how the relationship has evolved since the 1994 genocide
~ South Africa needs stronger security in place to stop the sabotage of its power supply
~ Tips for parents on keeping kids safe online
~ Unequal power relations driven by poverty fuel sexual violence in Lake Chad region
~ Even scientists can’t keep up with all the newly discovered particles – our new naming scheme could help
~ The health of British bulldogs is nothing to be proud of
~ Why the Jan. 6 hearings should be making corporations nervous
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter