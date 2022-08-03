Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: assassination of al-Qaida chief reveals tensions at the top of the Taliban

By Michele Groppi, Teaching Fellow in Challenges to the International Order, Defence Studies Department, King's College London
The killing of the al-Qaida leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in Kabul by a US drone strike on July 31 raises some crucial questions. It appears the ruling Taliban were aware of, and gave their blessing to, al-Zawahiri staying in one of the residential areas in Kabul. But did someone in their hierarchy turn him in to the US – and if so, who and why?

It’s worth thinking about what this means for the relationship between…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


