Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The health of British bulldogs is nothing to be proud of

By Nicola Rooney, Senior Lecturer and Programme Director for MSc in Global Wildlife Health and Conservation, University of Bristol
The bulldog is a beloved British icon, according to a new study – one that is in very poor shape.

A recent study by the UK’s Royal Veterinary College (RVC) compared the veterinary records of over 2,000 English bulldogs to 22,000 dogs of other breeds and found English bulldogs were over twice as likely as other dogs to have at least one disorder during 2016. They were also more likely than other breeds to suffer from over half the 43 disorders studied.

Bulldogs suffer from many…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


