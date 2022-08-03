Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4 ways to get the new school year off to a good start

By Suzanne McLeod, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Share this article
As a former school principal and district superintendent, I’ve witnessed firsthand how some students struggle to settle into routines when a new school year begins.

Some students would show up late, if they came at all. Some told their parents they were sick and wanted to stay home.

A lot of this was due to the anxiety over going to a new school or having to adapt to new friends, new teachers and a new schedule. But sometimes it was the simple result of kids having gotten used to staying up late and sleeping in over the summer. The sudden change of having to wake up early…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Artisanal gold mining in South Africa is out of control. Mistakes that got it here
~ Charities that don't embrace common financial norms tend to outperform their peers
~ Many drugs have mirror image chemical structures – while one may be helpful, the other may be harmful
~ From whistling arrows and trumpeting elephants to battle cries and eerie horns, ancient soldiers used sound to frighten and confuse their enemies
~ More than 1 in 5 US adults don’t want children
~ Euro 2022 can be a catalyst for women's football in England – here's how
~ Coyotes are here to stay in North American cities – here's how to appreciate them from a distance
~ Ukraine war: Nato and the EU can turn Kosovo border crisis into an opportunity to put more pressure on Russia
~ UK house prices: history says the market is in for a long slowdown not a crash
~ Israel/OPT: End solitary confinement of Palestinian prisoner jailed as a child
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter