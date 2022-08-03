Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coyotes are here to stay in North American cities – here's how to appreciate them from a distance

By David Drake, Professor of Forest and Wildlife Ecology and Extension Wildlife Specialist, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Bret Shaw, Associate Professor of Life Sciences Communication, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Mary Magnuson, Master's student in Environment and Resources, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Share this article
Urban coyotes prey on rodents and spread plant seeds. It’s OK to observe them from a distance, but then you should chase them off.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Artisanal gold mining in South Africa is out of control. Mistakes that got it here
~ Charities that don't embrace common financial norms tend to outperform their peers
~ 4 ways to get the new school year off to a good start
~ Many drugs have mirror image chemical structures – while one may be helpful, the other may be harmful
~ From whistling arrows and trumpeting elephants to battle cries and eerie horns, ancient soldiers used sound to frighten and confuse their enemies
~ More than 1 in 5 US adults don’t want children
~ Euro 2022 can be a catalyst for women's football in England – here's how
~ Ukraine war: Nato and the EU can turn Kosovo border crisis into an opportunity to put more pressure on Russia
~ UK house prices: history says the market is in for a long slowdown not a crash
~ Israel/OPT: End solitary confinement of Palestinian prisoner jailed as a child
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter