Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: Nato and the EU can turn Kosovo border crisis into an opportunity to put more pressure on Russia

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Share this article
An old dispute over a decision by the government of Kosovo in September 2021 to enforce the use of Kosovo-issued licence plates for Serbs in the northern municipalities – rather than allowing them to continue to use plates issued by the Serbian government in Belgrade – has flared up again and threatens to escalate into conflict between the two countries.

Local residents in northern Kosovo are also incensed that the Kosovo government now requires –…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Artisanal gold mining in South Africa is out of control. Mistakes that got it here
~ Charities that don't embrace common financial norms tend to outperform their peers
~ 4 ways to get the new school year off to a good start
~ Many drugs have mirror image chemical structures – while one may be helpful, the other may be harmful
~ From whistling arrows and trumpeting elephants to battle cries and eerie horns, ancient soldiers used sound to frighten and confuse their enemies
~ More than 1 in 5 US adults don’t want children
~ Euro 2022 can be a catalyst for women's football in England – here's how
~ Coyotes are here to stay in North American cities – here's how to appreciate them from a distance
~ UK house prices: history says the market is in for a long slowdown not a crash
~ Israel/OPT: End solitary confinement of Palestinian prisoner jailed as a child
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter