Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Robust international action needed to end cycles of protest bloodshed

By Amnesty International
The international community must hold the Iranian authorities to account for the torrent of violence which their security forces unleashed on protesters in the south-west of Iran in May 2022 with complete impunity, Amnesty International said today.  The organization’s new research briefing “They are shooting brazenly”: Iran’s militarized response to May 2022 protests documents how Iran’s […] The post Iran: Robust international action needed to end cycles of protest bloodshed  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


