Human Rights Observatory

Government set to legislate its 43% emissions reduction target after Greens announce support

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The government is now assured it will secure its legislation to enshrine its 43% 2030 emissions reduction target, after Greens leader Adam Bandt pledged his party would support it in both houses.The Conversation


