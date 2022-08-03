Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pacific nations are extraordinarily rich in critical minerals. But mining them may take a terrible toll

By Nick Bainton, Associate Professor, The University of Queensland
Emilka Skrzypek, Senior Policy Fellow, University of St Andrews
For centuries, Pacific Islands have been raided by mining interests with little to show for it. Harnessing their enormous green mineral wealth must be done justly.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


