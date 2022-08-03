Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Most adults with autism can recognise facial emotions, almost as well as those without the condition

By Neil Brewer, Matthew Flinders Distinguished Emeritus Professor of Psychology, Flinders University
Problems identifying and responding to emotions in others is thought of as a core feature of autism. But our research shows there may be minimal differences in this aspect of social interaction.The Conversation


