Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Skin and sinew and breath and longing': reimagining the lives of queer artists and activists, from Sappho to Virginia Woolf

By Francesca Rendle-Short, Professor, RMIT University
Share this article
Selby Wynn Schwartz’s inventive, poetic reimagining of lives like those of Virginia Woolf and Sarah Bernhardt – against a backdrop of Sappho – has just been longlisted for the Booker Prize.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pope Francis's visit to Canada was full of tensions — both from what was said and what wasn’t
~ Less leadership, more democracy: lessons from a craft brewer's management crisis
~ School playgrounds are getting squeezed: here are 8 ways to keep students active in small spaces
~ NSW government slides further into trouble as Perrottet struggles for clear air
~ Troubling new research shows warm waters rushing towards the world's biggest ice sheet in Antarctica
~ The manipulation of Uber’s public image profoundly impacted the lives of taxi drivers
~ Students returning to campus want the 'university experience' missed during COVID-19
~ What epilepsy teaches us about diversity and resilience
~ Curious Kids: is it possible to see what is happening in distant solar systems now?
~ Your dream wedding might not be legal – time to update England's old-fashioned marriage laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter