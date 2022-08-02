Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NSW government slides further into trouble as Perrottet struggles for clear air

By Andy Marks, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Strategy, Government and Alliances, Western Sydney University
Share this article
Clear air is essential ahead of an election. Space to make the case to voters. Room to build positive momentum. And yet, hurtling towards a poll in March 2023, the NSW Liberal-National government is gasping for breath.

Questions over the relinquished New York trade office appointment of former NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro have sucked substantial oxygen from premier Dominic Perrottet’s efforts to renew a 12-year-old administration.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pope Francis's visit to Canada was full of tensions — both from what was said and what wasn’t
~ Less leadership, more democracy: lessons from a craft brewer's management crisis
~ 'Skin and sinew and breath and longing': reimagining the lives of queer artists and activists, from Sappho to Virginia Woolf
~ School playgrounds are getting squeezed: here are 8 ways to keep students active in small spaces
~ Troubling new research shows warm waters rushing towards the world's biggest ice sheet in Antarctica
~ The manipulation of Uber’s public image profoundly impacted the lives of taxi drivers
~ Students returning to campus want the 'university experience' missed during COVID-19
~ What epilepsy teaches us about diversity and resilience
~ Curious Kids: is it possible to see what is happening in distant solar systems now?
~ Your dream wedding might not be legal – time to update England's old-fashioned marriage laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter