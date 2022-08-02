Troubling new research shows warm waters rushing towards the world's biggest ice sheet in Antarctica
By Laura Herraiz Borreguero, Physical oceanographer, CSIRO
Alberto Naveira Garabato, Professor, National Oceanography Centre, University of Southampton
Jess Melbourne-Thomas, Transdisciplinary Researcher & Knowledge Broker, CSIRO
Warmer waters are flowing towards the East Antarctic ice sheet, according to our alarming new research which reveals a potential new driver of global sea-level rise.
The research, published today in Nature Climate Change, shows changing water circulation in the Southern Ocean may be compromising the stability of the East Antarctic ice sheet. The ice sheet, about the size of the United States, is the largest in the world.
The changes in water circulation are caused by shifts in wind patterns, and
