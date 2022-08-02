Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Troubling new research shows warm waters rushing towards the world's biggest ice sheet in Antarctica

By Laura Herraiz Borreguero, Physical oceanographer, CSIRO
Alberto Naveira Garabato, Professor, National Oceanography Centre, University of Southampton
Jess Melbourne-Thomas, Transdisciplinary Researcher & Knowledge Broker, CSIRO
Share this article
Warmer waters are flowing towards the East Antarctic ice sheet, according to our alarming new research which reveals a potential new driver of global sea-level rise.

The research, published today in Nature Climate Change, shows changing water circulation in the Southern Ocean may be compromising the stability of the East Antarctic ice sheet. The ice sheet, about the size of the United States, is the largest in the world.

The changes in water circulation are caused by shifts in wind patterns, and


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pope Francis's visit to Canada was full of tensions — both from what was said and what wasn’t
~ Less leadership, more democracy: lessons from a craft brewer's management crisis
~ 'Skin and sinew and breath and longing': reimagining the lives of queer artists and activists, from Sappho to Virginia Woolf
~ School playgrounds are getting squeezed: here are 8 ways to keep students active in small spaces
~ NSW government slides further into trouble as Perrottet struggles for clear air
~ The manipulation of Uber’s public image profoundly impacted the lives of taxi drivers
~ Students returning to campus want the 'university experience' missed during COVID-19
~ What epilepsy teaches us about diversity and resilience
~ Curious Kids: is it possible to see what is happening in distant solar systems now?
~ Your dream wedding might not be legal – time to update England's old-fashioned marriage laws
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter