Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: is it possible to see what is happening in distant solar systems now?

By Jacco van Loon, Astronomer, Keele University
Share this article
If a distant solar system is millions of light years away and so we see it as it was millions of years ago, how can we see what it looks like now? Parul, aged 13, Sri Ganganagar, India

What is the meaning of “now” and how does our “now” relate to the “now” somewhere else?

Nothing can travel faster than the speed of light: 300,000 kilometres per second. This means that it takes time for the light from a distant object in the universe to reach us.

Astronomers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Students returning to campus want the 'university experience' missed during COVID-19
~ What epilepsy teaches us about diversity and resilience
~ Your dream wedding might not be legal – time to update England's old-fashioned marriage laws
~ Monkeypox: an expert explains what gay and bisexual men need to know
~ Why Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan puts the White House in delicate straits of diplomacy with China
~ Five books to read that bring Naples to life
~ Hong Kong's 1922 general strike: when the British empire struck back
~ COVID: antiviral drugs are a vital weapon – but misusing them could backfire
~ Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here's how they work
~ Canada must grant permanent immigration status to undocumented residents
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter