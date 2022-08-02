Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Your dream wedding might not be legal – time to update England's old-fashioned marriage laws

By Rajnaara C Akhtar, Assistant Professor in Law, University of Warwick
England and Wales remain outliers in Britain when it comes to modernising weddings legislation. Couples are looking for laws that accommodate more personal ways of finding meaning.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


