Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID: antiviral drugs are a vital weapon – but misusing them could backfire

By Stephen Griffin, Associate Professor of Viral Oncology, University of Leeds
The “living with COVID” strategy being pursued by many countries relies heavily on two key pillars. First, that vaccines continue to protect most people from severe disease. And second, that where they don’t, people will receive antiviral treatments. But are the antivirals currently available sufficiently effective, accessible and durable?

Research advances in the realm of antiviral therapies since the pandemic began have been considerable. At the same time, no medicine is…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


