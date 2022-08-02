Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: Amnesty denounces further arbitrary arrests and excessive use of force

By Amnesty International
In response to the arbitrary arrests and detentions of members of the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC) and the wave of police violence during the demonstrations in Conakry on 28 July that left five dead and at least three more injured by gunfire, Fabien Offner, a researcher in Amnesty International’s West […] The post Guinea: Amnesty denounces further arbitrary arrests and excessive use of force appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


